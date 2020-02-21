Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $10,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 37,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $2,625,418.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,116,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,332,464. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $879,255.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 267,406 shares in the company, valued at $16,076,448.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,518 shares of company stock worth $15,591,357 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $38.56. The company had a trading volume of 348,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,752. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 72.75 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ARWR shares. Leerink Swann started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. S&P Equity Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

