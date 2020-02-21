Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Casey’s General Stores worth $11,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CASY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.30.

NASDAQ:CASY traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.95. 4,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,048. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.51. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $122.86 and a 1 year high of $179.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

