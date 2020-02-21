Swiss National Bank Has $10.23 Million Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,256 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.08% of Continental Resources worth $10,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Continental Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 31,674 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Continental Resources by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,507 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $427,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $20,148,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,910,039. Insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLR stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.03. 87,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,588,549. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.94. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.04%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

