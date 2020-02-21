Swiss National Bank Has $10.37 Million Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Performance Food Group worth $10,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,451 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

NYSE:PFGC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.94. The stock had a trading volume of 116,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,336. Performance Food Group Co has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.66.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.57 per share, for a total transaction of $214,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,614.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 3,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.46 per share, for a total transaction of $209,158.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,666.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.