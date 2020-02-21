Swiss National Bank Has $11.14 Million Stock Position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Stericycle worth $11,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Stericycle by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Stericycle by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Stericycle by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

Stericycle stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.01. 7,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Stericycle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.06 and a fifty-two week high of $67.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.18 and its 200-day moving average is $56.62.

SRCL has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

