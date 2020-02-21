Swiss National Bank Has $11.23 Million Stock Holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Watsco worth $11,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the third quarter worth $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the third quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Watsco by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.83.

Watsco stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,890. Watsco Inc has a 52 week low of $136.45 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Watsco had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 98.46%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

