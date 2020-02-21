Swiss National Bank Has $11.46 Million Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Cousins Properties worth $11,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CUZ. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the third quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 540.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the third quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $42.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,466. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cousins Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

