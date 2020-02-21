Swiss National Bank Has $11.60 Million Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of CubeSmart worth $11,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,166,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,579,000 after buying an additional 316,440 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,521,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,790,000 after buying an additional 295,170 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,105,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,679,000 after buying an additional 2,710,022 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,499,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,572,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,513,000 after buying an additional 52,300 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on CUBE. Cfra downgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

CubeSmart stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.26. 59,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,550. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.92. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 80.49%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

