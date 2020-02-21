Swiss National Bank Has $11.83 Million Holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Sonoco Products worth $11,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,082,000 after purchasing an additional 250,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,511,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,172,000 after purchasing an additional 203,903 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 519,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,045,000 after purchasing an additional 167,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 749,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,622,000 after purchasing an additional 153,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2,152.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SON traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $56.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,930. Sonoco Products Co has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $66.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SON shares. Robert W. Baird cut Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Argus cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,413 shares in the company, valued at $984,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $32,196.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $171,392.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,858 shares of company stock worth $112,759 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

