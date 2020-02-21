Swiss National Bank Has $12.02 Million Stock Position in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of IAA worth $12,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,867,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in IAA by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,875,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,305,000 after buying an additional 485,197 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in IAA by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,017,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,206,000 after buying an additional 933,341 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,648,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in IAA by 445.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,277,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,306,000 after buying an additional 1,043,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

IAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CJS Securities upgraded shares of IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Shares of NYSE:IAA traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $49.04. 17,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,066. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average of $44.79. IAA has a twelve month low of $34.96 and a twelve month high of $51.74.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

