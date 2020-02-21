Swiss National Bank Has $12.32 Million Holdings in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,352 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Proofpoint worth $12,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Proofpoint during the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Proofpoint by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Proofpoint during the third quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $315,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,977.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total transaction of $610,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $698,686.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,426,425. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFPT. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. FBN Securities set a $140.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.71. 3,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.83. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -53.12 and a beta of 1.64. Proofpoint Inc has a 12 month low of $102.25 and a 12 month high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

