Swiss National Bank Has $12.34 Million Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Old Republic International worth $12,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,613,000 after buying an additional 111,950 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 679,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,018,000 after buying an additional 299,797 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ORI. ValuEngine raised Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $23.12. 15,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,433. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.72. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.