Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Teladoc Health worth $10,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,749,000.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

NYSE TDOC traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.62. The company had a trading volume of 755,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,657. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $119.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.61 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $163,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.