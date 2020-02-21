Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,123 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.25% of Tripadvisor worth $10,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,859,610 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $363,821,000 after purchasing an additional 297,123 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,254 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 228,764 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 65,115 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,423,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.61.

TRIP stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.74. The stock had a trading volume of 30,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,087. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.33. Tripadvisor Inc has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $56.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.20.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

