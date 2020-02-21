Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,100 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of SYNNEX worth $10,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 599.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,523,000 after purchasing an additional 315,172 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,932,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,110,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1,159.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 24,725 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNX. Barrington Research raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.43.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Thomas S. Wurster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total transaction of $246,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,135.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $64,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,603.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,396 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,258 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNX stock traded down $2.13 on Friday, reaching $143.09. 58,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,332. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $78.55 and a 52 week high of $153.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.18.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

