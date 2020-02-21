Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,900 Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Planet Fitness worth $12,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,225,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,170,000 after acquiring an additional 621,011 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,178,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,172,000 after acquiring an additional 73,242 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,035,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,634,000 after acquiring an additional 159,071 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 971,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,974,000 after acquiring an additional 19,514 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,316,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLNT stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $87.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,145. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.70. Planet Fitness Inc has a 1 year low of $56.14 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.65.

PLNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.50 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

