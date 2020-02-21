Swiss National Bank Purchases 3,200 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Hexcel worth $11,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Hexcel by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 206,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,340,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,250,000 after buying an additional 36,932 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 333.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 17,793 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 201.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 45,918 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 3.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 265,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,814,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HXL stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.70. 4,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,748. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.97 and its 200-day moving average is $77.83. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $564.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hexcel from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.77.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

