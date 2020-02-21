Swiss National Bank Purchases 4,700 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of American Campus Communities worth $12,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

ACC stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.26. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.09 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.37 and a beta of 0.38.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.54). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.