Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Generac worth $12,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 347.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.34, for a total transaction of $486,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,718,419.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,500 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. Bank of America cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Northcoast Research increased their price target on Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.16. 11,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.39. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $117.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.27 and its 200-day moving average is $91.59.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $590.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.75 million. Generac had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

