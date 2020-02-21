Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Under Armour worth $11,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 69.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of NYSE UA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 102,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.71. Under Armour Inc has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter.

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 19,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $306,472.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,686.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.