Swiss National Bank Trims Position in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.09% of Huazhu Group worth $11,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huazhu Group during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Huazhu Group during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Huazhu Group by 12.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTHT traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $35.99. 31,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.53. Huazhu Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $45.39.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Huazhu Group’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HTHT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.16.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

