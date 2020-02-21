SyncFab (MFG) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, SyncFab has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One SyncFab token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Bancor Network and CoinExchange. SyncFab has a market capitalization of $398,033.00 and approximately $513.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SyncFab

SyncFab’s launch date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,517,632 tokens. SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SyncFab

SyncFab can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Cobinhood, CoinExchange, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SyncFab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SyncFab using one of the exchanges listed above.

