Syscoin Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0347 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Sistemkoin, Poloniex and YoBit. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $20.09 million and approximately $652,798.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.52 or 0.00757710 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009846 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007214 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027671 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 578,632,399 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit, Livecoin, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, Binance and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

