Tael Trading 24.1% Lower This Week (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. Tael has a total market cap of $10.63 million and $512,588.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tael coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001490 BTC on exchanges including $7.20, $18.11, $6.32 and $4.92. During the last week, Tael has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tael alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00048944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00481969 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $628.73 or 0.06503652 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00068880 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027744 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005115 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010304 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,699,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $62.56, $18.11, $5.22, $13.96, $4.92, $45.75, $6.32, $7.20, $10.00, $119.16, $24.72 and $34.91. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.