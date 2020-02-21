Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $33,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,774,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $916,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,644 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6,714.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 371,798 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 719,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,812,000 after purchasing an additional 134,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

TSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NYSE TSM traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,314,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,932,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $60.64. The company has a market cap of $290.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.4171 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is 61.40%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.