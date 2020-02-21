Tap Reaches Market Capitalization of $82.01 Million (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Tap has a total market cap of $82.01 million and approximately $791,111.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tap has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One Tap token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001631 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tap alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00049302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00492761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $635.53 or 0.06558236 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00068698 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00027733 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005125 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010310 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap (XTP) is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.