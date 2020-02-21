Taylor Wimpey’s (TW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital cut Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 181 ($2.38) to GBX 211 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 187 ($2.46) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 213.85 ($2.81).

TW stock opened at GBX 234 ($3.08) on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 228 ($3.00). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 214.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 177.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76.

In related news, insider Irene Dorner purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £26,100 ($34,333.07). In the last three months, insiders bought 15,161 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,806.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

