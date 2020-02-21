TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. TC Pipelines had a positive return on equity of 40.25% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter.

NYSE:TCP traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.10. 248,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,791. TC Pipelines has a 52-week low of $31.62 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Get TC Pipelines alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCP. Wolfe Research upgraded TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded TC Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup set a $40.00 price target on TC Pipelines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded TC Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.43.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for TC Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.