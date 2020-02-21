TCASH (TCASH) Reaches Market Cap of $355,664.00

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One TCASH token can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. TCASH has a total market capitalization of $355,664.00 and $382,849.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TCASH has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003346 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000159 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About TCASH

TCASH (CRYPTO:TCASH) is a token. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. The official website for TCASH is www.etherflyer.com/index.html. The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. TCASH’s official message board is medium.com/@etherflyer.

TCASH Token Trading

TCASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

