Tellor (TRB) Price Hits $4.72 on Exchanges

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and $73,778.00 worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor token can now be purchased for approximately $4.72 or 0.00048858 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tellor alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.37 or 0.02994088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00228037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00043937 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00144008 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Tellor Token Profile

Tellor’s total supply is 978,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,971 tokens. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor.

Buying and Selling Tellor

Tellor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.