Tesla Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($1.24) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Tesla in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now expects that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of ($1.24) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.32). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $928.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $6.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $7.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $7.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $26.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $34.30 EPS.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TSLA. Evercore ISI began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tesla from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.47.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $899.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $616.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.40, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.51. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $968.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,784,239,000 after buying an additional 375,408 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,473,791,000 after buying an additional 454,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 486.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,647,443,000 after buying an additional 3,267,141 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $349,001,000 after buying an additional 733,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $229,992,000 after buying an additional 298,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total value of $658,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,506.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk acquired 13,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $767.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,450 shares of company stock worth $1,773,063. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

