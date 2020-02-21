Tether (USDT) Trading Up 0.3% This Week

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Tether has a market cap of $4.65 billion and $47.36 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Tether token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010372 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex, Upbit, DragonEX and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.37 or 0.02994088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00228037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00043937 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00144008 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,776,930,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,642,367,414 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Cobinhood, OKEx, Kryptono, Bibox, IDAX, Kraken, ZB.COM, Poloniex, CoinTiger, BtcTurk, IDCM, QBTC, Huobi, DigiFinex, DragonEX, C2CX, OOOBTC, B2BX, Coinut, FCoin, Bit-Z, CoinBene, Iquant, BTC-Alpha, MBAex, UEX, Bitfinex, Liqui, Kucoin, BitForex, CoinEx, Gate.io, Exmo, EXX, ChaoEX, BitMart, HitBTC, Instant Bitex, TDAX, Bittrex, Binance, Trade By Trade, ABCC, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC, LBank and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.