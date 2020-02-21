Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wedbush from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TXRH. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.26.

NASDAQ TXRH traded up $5.82 on Friday, hitting $72.17. 72,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.61 and its 200 day moving average is $55.59. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $66.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.58.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,553,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $459,074,000 after acquiring an additional 308,212 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,564,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,775,000 after purchasing an additional 260,734 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,345,000 after purchasing an additional 250,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,268,000 after purchasing an additional 33,856 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.2% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 803,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,190,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

