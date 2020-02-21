Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $533,829.00

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 21st. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $13.41 million and approximately $533,829.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008830 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011350 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000088 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 62.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000633 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

