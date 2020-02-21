THETA (THETA) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. THETA has a total market capitalization of $114.53 million and $7.85 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THETA has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One THETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001358 BTC on exchanges including WazirX, Huobi, IDEX and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00049067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00481144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $636.33 or 0.06565772 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00068969 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00027738 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005127 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010318 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, IDEX, Bithumb, OKEx, Fatbtc, DDEX, WazirX, Hotbit, Gate.io, Upbit and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

