THORChain Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. THORChain has a market capitalization of $17.78 million and approximately $877,468.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. During the last week, THORChain has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THORChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.71 or 0.02948280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00227029 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00043741 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00143002 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002814 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,357,277 tokens. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.