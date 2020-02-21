Thore Cash (TCH) One Day Volume Tops $60,925.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $45,063.00 and approximately $60,925.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.61 or 0.00772643 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009901 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007120 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000359 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html.

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

