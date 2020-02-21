ThoreNext (THX) Achieves Market Cap of $156.57 Million

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One ThoreNext token can now be purchased for $7.23 or 0.00074889 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. ThoreNext has a total market cap of $156.57 million and $153,771.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ThoreNext has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ThoreNext alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $284.67 or 0.02948211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00227211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00043614 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00142457 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002821 BTC.

ThoreNext Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.