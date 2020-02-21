Thrive Token Achieves Market Cap of $191,147.00 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Thrive Token has a market cap of $191,147.00 and approximately $6,370.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and Coinsuper. During the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00048800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00481181 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $633.25 or 0.06548925 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00069030 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027722 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005127 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010299 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs.

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

