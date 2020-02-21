Thunder Token Trading Down 29.6% This Week (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $22.24 million and $1.68 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded down 29.6% against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Global, Upbit, Bilaxy and Huobi Korea.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00048798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00481554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $631.03 or 0.06498563 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00068419 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00027709 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005098 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010287 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Upbit, Bilaxy, Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

