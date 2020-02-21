Tierion (TNT) Price Tops $0.0550

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, Tierion has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tierion token can currently be bought for $0.0550 or 0.00000569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi, Binance and Liqui. Tierion has a total market cap of $23.58 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tierion Token Profile

Tierion launched on July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Liqui, HitBTC, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

