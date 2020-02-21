TigerCash (TCH) Reaches Market Cap of $140,808.00

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $140,808.00 and $11.27 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash token can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.67 or 0.02707091 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,138,487 tokens. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com.

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

