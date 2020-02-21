TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) Given a €33.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) received a €33.00 ($38.37) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.77 ($34.62) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.50 ($43.60) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TLG Immobilien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €30.14 ($35.04).

Shares of TLG traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €29.60 ($34.42). The stock had a trading volume of 72,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,049. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.18. TLG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €22.60 ($26.28) and a twelve month high of €31.55 ($36.69). The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

