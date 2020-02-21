TOP Achieves Market Cap of $6.96 Million (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. TOP has a total market capitalization of $6.96 million and approximately $245,036.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TOP has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TOP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $289.45 or 0.02983218 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00228454 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00044299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00144935 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002749 BTC.

TOP Token Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,593,221,100 tokens. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog.

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

