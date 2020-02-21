Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, February 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of TXG opened at C$21.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.74. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$11.41 and a 12-month high of C$21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.