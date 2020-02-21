Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Tower Semiconductor in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSEM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tower Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

TSEM stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.99. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.06 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. 54.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

