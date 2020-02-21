TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from TPG Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

TPG Specialty Lending has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. TPG Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect TPG Specialty Lending to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Shares of NYSE TSLX traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.03. The company had a trading volume of 446,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,923. TPG Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 61.47%. The company had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TPG Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

