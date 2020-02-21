Traceability Chain Hits Market Cap of $1.25 Million (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Traceability Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, BCEX and LBank. In the last week, Traceability Chain has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. Traceability Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $7,366.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00041312 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00461798 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007686 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010364 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012498 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Traceability Chain Profile

TAC is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 811,355,827 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1.

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BCEX and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

