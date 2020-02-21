Transcontinental (TCL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.51 per share for the quarter.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$790.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$778.50 million.

Transcontinental has a 52 week low of C$23.27 and a 52 week high of C$31.95.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Transcontinental from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

In other news, Director Christine Desaulniers sold 9,788 shares of Transcontinental stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.73, for a total value of C$153,945.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$283,104.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

