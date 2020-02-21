TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Given New $20.00 Price Target at B. Riley

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.87% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRI Pointe Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of TRI Pointe Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.37. The company had a trading volume of 109,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,976. TRI Pointe Group has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $18.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 37.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

